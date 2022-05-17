WATCH: A closeted gay cop falls for his partner while working to bring down a criminal mastermind

Move over 007, there’s a new secret agent here to save the day.

Cop Secret is a campy new cop comedy. It stars comedian Auðunn Blöndal as Detective Bússi, Reykjavik, Iceland’s most famous cop. He’s also a drunk knucklehead who uses aggressively macho behavior to hide the fact that he’s gay and terrified to come out.

After a handful of perplexing bank robberies in which nothing is actually stolen, Bússi is forced to partner with his bisexual workplace nemesis/ex-model Hörđur (played by DJ/actor Egill Einarsson). The odd couple quickly develops a bromance that turns into a romance as they work to bring down evil genius Rikki Ferrari, a Bond-like villain inspired by Donald Trump.

Cop Secret premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last month where it received positive reviews for being a smart, albeit ridiculous, neo-noir satire. Look for it on streaming platforms soon.

