WATCH: A closeted gay cop falls for his partner while working to bring down a criminal mastermind

Move over 007, there’s a new secret agent here to save the day.
Cop Secret is a campy new cop comedy. It stars comedian Auðunn Blöndal as Detective Bússi, Reykjavik, Iceland’s most famous cop. He’s also a drunk knucklehead who uses aggressively macho behavior to hide the fact that he’s gay and terrified to come out.
After a handful of perplexing bank robberies in which nothing is actually stolen, Bússi is forced to partner with his bisexual workplace nemesis/ex-model Hörđur (played by DJ/actor Egill Einarsson). The odd couple quickly develops a bromance that turns into a romance as they work to bring down evil genius Rikki Ferrari, a Bond-like villain inspired by Donald Trump.
Cop Secret premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last month where it received positive reviews for being a smart, albeit ridiculous, neo-noir satire. Look for it on streaming platforms soon.
3 Comments
woodroad34
Looks like it could be fun…those instagram pics don’t hurt. SwedishEgil (I always thought it was ‘Eagle’)…I haven’t heard about him in decades–he’s held up well.
bachy
This makes me wanna shoot guns, get into car accidents and make out with cops.
devinn
Looks very violent…and didn’t see one inkling of a gay story here at all? Truly looks horrible…never trust a movie with a trailer that says nothing and lasts this long.