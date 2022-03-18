WATCH: A college freshman stumbles into a weird world of sex, webcams and murder

Anyone in need of a dose of queer horror to scare off the last vestiges of winter, pay attention: the new gay horror film Exploited has arrived.

Exploited follows the story of Brian (Jordan Ver Hoeve), a college freshman dealing with his budding sexuality. Upon arriving at school, he discovers a flash drive with scores of hidden videos of an attractive webcam model. It seems he has found a way to keep himself busy at school…until he sees one of the videos may contain a murder. Brian becomes obsessed with unraveling the truth behind the footage. He also develops an attraction to his “straight” roommate, which only complicates his search.

Jon Abrahams directs from a script by Carl Moellenberg and Anthony Del Negro. Exploited is now streaming on Amazon Prime.