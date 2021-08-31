WATCH: Country gets gay and boys get wet in “Backwoods Bougie”

Nashville artist Hayden Joseph has struck back against the “bro” culture of country music with a happy and gay new video called “Backwoods Bougie.”

Joseph unveiled the video on August 20 as a rebuttal to the ongoing, pervasive tropes in country music that usually focus on drinking beer, womanizing, and driving around in oversized trucks. Instead, Joseph envisions a group of gays frolicking in a backwoods setting, sipping on White Claw, and getting wet from squirting on each other…with squirt guns, of course.

“For obvious reasons, I am never going to be able to write to that template and feel remotely authentic,” the 27-year-old gay singer told HuffPost. “As a form of subtle protest, we crafted a song that plays into country music stereotypes, but also stays true to me. And the result is a ton of fun.”

For Joseph, the video also pushes back against homophobic harassment he has received from other country artists.