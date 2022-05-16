giddy up

WATCH: This cowboy kiss was a Eurovision first

By

Another Eurovision song contest has come and gone, and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra took the top prize with a massive show of support for their song “Stefania.” The competition also featured Eurovision’s first on-stage male-on-male kiss, when San Marino’s singer Achille Lauro pulled his guitarist in for a smooch.

Lauro, whose real name is Laura De Marinis, made it to the semi-finals with his song “Stripper.” Dressed as a glammed up cowboy, he took the stage and proudly represented his country for the 11th year at Eurovision.

There was even a mechanical bull with rhinestone horns involved in the performance, naturally:

Lauro may not have advanced to the finals, but his performance was a clear winner on social media:

 