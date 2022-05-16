WATCH: This cowboy kiss was a Eurovision first

Another Eurovision song contest has come and gone, and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra took the top prize with a massive show of support for their song “Stefania.” The competition also featured Eurovision’s first on-stage male-on-male kiss, when San Marino’s singer Achille Lauro pulled his guitarist in for a smooch.
Lauro, whose real name is Laura De Marinis, made it to the semi-finals with his song “Stripper.” Dressed as a glammed up cowboy, he took the stage and proudly represented his country for the 11th year at Eurovision.
There was even a mechanical bull with rhinestone horns involved in the performance, naturally:
Lauro may not have advanced to the finals, but his performance was a clear winner on social media:
he didn't win eurovision but eurovision won by having achille lauro on that stage he's a true star and an artist and he will always be famous #eurovision pic.twitter.com/XYGLA8sln0
— dieci ? (@minor_symphony) May 12, 2022
no thoughts just ACHILLE LAURO and BOSS DOMS#Eurovision #ESC2022 #escita pic.twitter.com/8OrKnbDdQM
— miriana????? saw irama (@imaspookykid) May 12, 2022
He's a stripper, a cowboy and everything he wants to be! It's ACHILLE LAURO! ? ?? #Eurovision #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/4x4gB8LcFm
— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 12, 2022
IL BACIO DI ACHILLE LAURO E BOSS DOMS IN MONDOVISIONE STO ASCENDENDO#Eurovision #ESCita pic.twitter.com/25XnM0DSa0
— Våle?; SUPERMODEL era ? (@Vale41229116) May 12, 2022
Recap of Achille Lauro's Jury performance for San Marino:
– His cowboy hat fell off while he was riding the bull
– PYRO GUITAR IS BACK
– THERES A KISS BETWEEN HIM AND THE GUITARIST
– This is so good#EUROVISION
— charley ??????????? (@mysilentstorm) May 11, 2022
2 Comments
wimo
It came too soon for some (east) European country’s and perhaps the pope he in person had something to do ( in the non vote)
Mr-DJ
Funny – the ‘kiss’ was the least bizarre, least offensive part of the whole performance. And it was just a ‘performance’ – as his singing voice is mediocre at best.