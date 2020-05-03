WATCH: David Corenswet and Patti LuPone try to get Dylan McDermott to show off his undies

The Golden Age of Hollywood has become the stuff of legend…and a new series from Ryan Murphy.

Hollywood casts up-and-comer David Corenswet (of The Politician) as Jack, a World War II veteran and aspiring actor who comes to Tinseltown in search of a career. His path immediately crosses with Ernie (Dylan McDermott), a pimp that operates an all-male brothel out of a gas station, and Avis (Patti LuPone), the wife of a studio magnate with a little too much time on her hands. Needless to say, sexy situations and star run-ins ensue as Jack tries to make it in Hollywood…while making it for a living.

We scored time with series stars Corenswet, McDermott and LuPone to chat about their characters, the show, and sex in the Golden Age. Hollywood lands on Netflix May 1.