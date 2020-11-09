WATCH: Demonstrators reclaim “YMCA” in post-election White House sing along

Amid the worldwide weekend celebrations commemorating the election of Joe Biden to the presidency–and perhaps more pointedly, the defeat of Donald Trump–a group of demonstrators outside the White House opted for a little song-and-dance number to share their joy. Hundreds of protesters burst into the song “Y.M.C.A.” by The Village People.

As reported by our sister site LGBTQ Nation as well as several users of social media, the crowd exploded into a chorus of “Y.M.C.A” Saturday afternoon, with hundreds of demonstrators joining in to sing and perform the customary dance with the song. The official Village People Twitter account also posted a video clip from the protest, calling the event “The re-claiming of Y.M.C.A!”

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

Trump had used the songs “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man” as rally songs during the campaign, often performing an awkward dance for the crowd while the tunes played in the background. Media commentators–including us here at Queerty–commented on the irony of the choice of music, given the longtime affiliation between The Village People and the gay community. Original Village People singer Victor Willis also criticized Trump’s use of the song, though noted that he had no legal power to stop Trump from using the tune at rallies. Meanwhile, “Y.M.C.A” saw a massive increase in downloads, which Willis did celebrate.