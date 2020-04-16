What to Watch: A drag queen invasion, celebrities in heels and a party boy confronts his family

Whatever your entertainment needs, we got your back (and hopefully your mind) with Queerty’s weekly “Culture Club” column with some of the highlights of new releases, streaming shows, classics worth revisiting, and what to drink while you watch.

The Sparkling: We’re Here

Otherwise known as the love child of Queer Eye and Drag Race, this new docuseries brings joy and fabulousness to HBO. We’re Here finds drag race favs Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen touring the rural US and stopping off in micro cities like Branson, MO and Gettysburg, PA to bring sparkling queerness to the population. Each episode finds the queens tutoring a new group of locals for a drag pageant in hopes of bridging the gap between progressive and conservative, gay and straight. By turns funny and moving, the show offers an entertaining distraction, and no shortage of sass.

Debuts on HBO April 23.

The Starry: Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Speaking of Drag Race, the beloved drag competition series takes a page from The Masked Singer in this new incarnation, which sees celebrities compete for charity prize. Details on just who will participate remain mum; VH1 doesn’t want to spoil the fun. That said, Drag Race alumni Bob the Drag Queen, Nina West, Alyssa Edwards, Kim Chi, Trixie Mattel and more return to the runway to coach their celebrity protegees. Frankly, we’re just wondering what celebs agreed to do drag, which gives us enough reason to watch.

Premieres on VH1 April 24.

The Classic: A Star is Born

Turner Classic Movies combats COVID-19-related boredom by bringing its usual classic film fest to homes rather than cinemas. The fest kicks off with a seminal musical classic: A Star is Born. Judy Garland gives one of the most dynamic performances ever as Ester Blodgett, a vaudeville singer with dreams of becoming a star. Her musical and dramatic gifts catch the eye of Norman Maine (James Mason), an alcoholic megastar with a knack for self-destruction. As Norman guides Ester to stardom, his own career falters, binging about heartache and riveting drama. It’s hard to look at A Star is Born and not recognize Garland’s own ferocious talent and self-destructive demons which eventually cost her a film career. Yet, great as she is, Mason anchors the movie with a deep and layered performance. Old-school entertainment doesn’t get much better than this.

Airs on Turner Classic Movies April 16. Also streams on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, and VUDU.

The Quickie: Fak Yaass

This web series which became a hit in Canada has landed in the US. Even better, its free to watch on YouTube. Fak Yaass follows the trainwreck life of hardcore party boy Nico (played by series creator Vasilios Filippakis), a gay boy from a rambunctious Greek family. When the family calls Nico home to care for his ailing grandfather, hijinks ensue and long-buried tensions begin to bubble. At times, Fak Yaass borders on the silly; Filippakis finds ways to remove his shirt about thee times in each five-minute episode. At its best, however, the show paints a layered portrait of a man torn between the love of his family and his own selfishness with laughs and some genuinely touching moments.

Streams on YouTube.

The Jam: Trent Crews “Papi” feat. Precious

Love and Hip-Hop personality Trent Crews debuts his latest single this week, featuring transgender actress/rapper Precious. “Papi” samples Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love,” channeling the tune into a sensuous, homoerotic dance track ready-made for parties and dance floors. We don’t know about you, but we need a good dance tune for our living room disco techs. Crews says he recorded the song to lift spirits during the time of COVID-19. “Papi” fits that bill nicely.

Streams on SoundCloud & YouTube

The Sip: The Sexy Greek

In honor of Fak Yaass‘ American debut, we propose this simple, sweet cocktail for all your siping needs. Even better, it jakes minutes to make and has an exotic flavor and some vitamin c to boost the immune system.

1 1⁄2 ounces ouzo

7 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

Mix together over ice and serve.