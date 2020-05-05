WATCH: Drag queen’s quarantine livestream goes astray when she falls asleep on camera

We’re all trying our best!
And hey, sometimes you just need to take a little break. Call it performance art?
Florida drag queen Anahi Santos hopped on Facebook Live to perform a quarantine show, but when the camera started rolling, Santos slowly lost consciousness.
The whole thing was preserved for future generations to dissect, and we have a feeling they’ll be calling this high art at some point.
But maybe not today.
Watch:
bitch this queen was doing a show drank too much and fell asleep on LIVE djzjsjs pic.twitter.com/z7smh6UFVn
— morphine love (@morphinelovemua) April 14, 2020
One Comment
stephen_25
I saw this on Willam’s beatdown show. I think she had taken GHB/GBL. she was rolling and even looked like she threw up liquid.