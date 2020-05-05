WATCH: Drag queen’s quarantine livestream goes astray when she falls asleep on camera

We’re all trying our best!

And hey, sometimes you just need to take a little break. Call it performance art?

Florida drag queen Anahi Santos hopped on Facebook Live to perform a quarantine show, but when the camera started rolling, Santos slowly lost consciousness.

The whole thing was preserved for future generations to dissect, and we have a feeling they’ll be calling this high art at some point.

But maybe not today.

Watch: