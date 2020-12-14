WATCH: ‘Drag Race’ returns for Season 13, and the trailer is here

Drag fans going stir crazy from social lockdowns, fret no more. The official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 has arrived.

The new season of the popular, Emmy-winning reality competition debuts on New Year’s Day, ushering in a new crop of queens ready to battle it out for fame and glory, not to mention a $100,000 grand prize.

This season features a new twist: the inaugural episode will also feature six lipsync-for-your-life battles, cutting down the competition from the outset. The new queens this season include Denali (Chicago, IL), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV), Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA), Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL), Kandy Muse (New York, NY), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Lux (New York, NY), Rosé (New York, NY), Symone (Los Angeles, CA), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA) , Tina Burner (New York, NY), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN). Here’s hoping they don’t f*ck it up.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will also return New Year’s Day, immediately following Drag Race.

Have a look and get ready to sashay. RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH1 January 1 at 8pm ET/PT.