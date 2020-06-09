WATCH: Dyllon Burnside of ‘Pose’ takes on southern homophobia in ‘Prideland’

Dyllon Burnside is on the rise.

The handsome young actor became a lauded new talent and sex symbol for his performance on Pose, in which he plays the aspiring dancer, Ricky. Much like his character, Burnside has an affinity to showbusiness. Growing up in Pensacola, Flordia, he began his career as part of the boyband 3D before transitioning into drama. In addition to his screen credits, he also appeared on Broadway in the Tupac Shakur-themed musical Holler if ya Hear Me.

Now Burnside retraces his own history, among other, in the PBS digital series Prideland. The show sees Burnside touring the American South to meet with members of the LGBTQ community there and to broaden the portrait of the queer American experience.

We snagged some time with Burnside to chat about the new show, his rising celebrity, and his return to his hometown. New episodes of Prideland land on PBS.org every Tuesday. A one-hour special will also air on PBS June 12.