WATCH: Elton John & Brandi Carlile went to Courtney Cox’s house; magic ensued

What’s a dinner party like at Courtney Cox’s house?
Well, when Elton John, Brandi Carlile and Ed Sheeran are the guests, something like this…
The fabulous foursome teamed up for a special Friends edition of John’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” reworked with Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) misheard lyric of “Hold me close, young Tony Danza.”
We could point out that the star-studded group sang “Hold me closer, Tony Danza” instead of Phoebe’s true version, but…we just did.
Here’s the original:
“One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you @lisakudrow,” Cox captioned the video.
“Whaaaaaat??? That’s the most exciting thing ever!!!!” commented Kudrow.
Kathy Najimi also had this to say: “Whatttttt??? Court oh my freaking god!!!”
Agreed, Kathy.
And Queer Eye’s Tan France pondered: “What the whaaaaaat?!”
Elsewhere on Cox’s feed is this choreographed dance number with Sheeran. She’s a woman of many talents:
