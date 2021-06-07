WATCH: Elton John & Brandi Carlile went to Courtney Cox’s house; magic ensued

What’s a dinner party like at Courtney Cox’s house?

Well, when Elton John, Brandi Carlile and Ed Sheeran are the guests, something like this…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

The fabulous foursome teamed up for a special Friends edition of John’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” reworked with Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) misheard lyric of “Hold me close, young Tony Danza.”

We could point out that the star-studded group sang “Hold me closer, Tony Danza” instead of Phoebe’s true version, but…we just did.

Here’s the original:

“One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you @lisakudrow,” Cox captioned the video.

“Whaaaaaat??? That’s the most exciting thing ever!!!!” commented Kudrow.

Kathy Najimi also had this to say: “Whatttttt??? Court oh my freaking god!!!”

Agreed, Kathy.

And Queer Eye’s Tan France pondered: “What the whaaaaaat?!”

Elsewhere on Cox’s feed is this choreographed dance number with Sheeran. She’s a woman of many talents: