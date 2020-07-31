WATCH: Emmy nominee Dan Levy describes ‘soul crushing’ red carpet experience

This may come as a bit of a surprise, but apparently it’s a better experience to be nominated for a performance Emmy than it is to be a red carpet Emmy correspondent.

Who knew?!

Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek zoomed it out with Seth Myers on Late Night with Seth Myers to talk about the surreal week he’s been having after the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Related: 2020 Emmy Noms: Queer stars and stories vie for gold

Schitt’s Creek scored much-deserved nominations for Best Comedy Series, as well as Best Actor and Best Actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, respectively. Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Actress as well.

They cleaned up pretty well!

Levy called his work on past red carpets “unfortunate,” adding, “It takes a very particular person to not be soul crushed by the experience of interviewing on a red carpet, because let’s be honest, nobody on the carpet really wants to talk to anybody, so being the person that’s like, ‘Where’d you get your dress from?!’ you’re inherently not someone that person wants to talk to.”

Watch the full interview below: