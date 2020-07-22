WATCH: An empty room couldn’t stop Perfume Genius’ dance party

Hopefully you’ve acquainted yourself with the magic of a solo living room dance while everyone waits to gather in groups again. Queer crooner Perfume Genius (born Michael Hadreas) took that a step further and found his groove during a remote performance on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hadreas and his band delivered a beautiful performance of “On the Floor” followed by the more toned down (and gorgeous) web-only “Jason.”

Both tracks come from the 2020 album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Prior to the pandemic, Perfume Genius was slated to tour with Tame Impala. We can’t wait for those plans to come to fruition.