WATCH: An entire documentary about what went down in the World Trade Center men’s rooms

File under: Things we learned today.

Perhaps this won’t be new information to some readers, but apparently the World Trade Center has quite the cruising history.

And lest it be lost, a new, aptly named documentary is coming soon to teach you all about it.

From Renderer Films comes Trade Center.

Via the description: “The voices of five gay men who cruised for sex at the World Trade Center in the 1980s and 1990s haunt the sanitized, commerce-driven landscape that is the newly rebuilt Freedom Tower campus.”

The doc will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in 2021.

Check out trailer below: