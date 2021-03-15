WATCH: An entire documentary about what went down in the World Trade Center men’s rooms

File under: Things we learned today.
Perhaps this won’t be new information to some readers, but apparently the World Trade Center has quite the cruising history.
And lest it be lost, a new, aptly named documentary is coming soon to teach you all about it.
From Renderer Films comes Trade Center.
Via the description: “The voices of five gay men who cruised for sex at the World Trade Center in the 1980s and 1990s haunt the sanitized, commerce-driven landscape that is the newly rebuilt Freedom Tower campus.”
The doc will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in 2021.
Check out trailer below:
2 Comments
michael_totzke
I whole documentary? I mean …
Heywood Jablowme
Right? I worked at WTC in the ’90s and it would never occur to me that “gee, what the world needs is a documentary about those men’s rooms.” Closeted married guys and the screwed-up gay guys who chased after them, jeez. When there were a dozen actual gay bars a mile away.
I clicked on the trailer and it’s unexpectedly… um… dull! They can’t even make a salacious subject like that seem interesting.