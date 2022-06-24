WATCH: Exclusive first look at Seth Sikes’ Fire Island version of ‘Ain’t There Anyone Here for Love?’

Bowen Yang isn’t the only one looking for love on Fire Island this summer.

Retro songster Seth Sikes has just released another queer take on an MGM classic. Though the Meat Rack isn’t featured in his latest music video, plenty of sun-soaked bodies appear as Sikes reimages “Ain’t There Anyone Here for Love?” from the 1953 Hollywood classic Gentleman Prefer Blondes.

Jane Russell, one of the film industry’s most alluring actresses of the 1950s and 60s, originated the Harold Adamson and Hoagy Carmichael song. Sikes sticks with a classic arrangement though modernizes the context, roaming freely among Fire Island’s well-tanned physiques in search of romance.

Jason Lee Courson adds animated special effects to the Tony D’aLelio-directed short, but the big question is: Does Sikes find romance amid the allure of Fire Island flesh?

“The scenery on Fire Island doesn’t end with the beach or the sunset,” Sikes said. “It’s an endless parade of bodies that constantly catches the eye, and walking around town can remind you of Jane Russell’s hilarious number, where the boys are focused on their physique, and there’s no time for love or anything else! It’s very silly and totally ridiculous. Plus, shooting it gave me an opportunity to hang out with shirtless boys for a few days.”

Seth Sikes performs live this summer on July 9 at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove, Fire Island, and August 23-24 at the Post Office Cabaret in Provincetown.