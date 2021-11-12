WATCH: First trailer for ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff ‘And Just Like That’ has arrived

And just like that, the first trailer for And Just Like That has arrived.

The new HBO series, debuting December 9, picks up some 10 years after Sex and the City 2 and finds three of the OG S&TC ladies–Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda (played once again by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon)–navigating life in middle age, and in a radically changed New York City. Plot details remain predictably mum, though rumor has it at least one major character will bite the dust in the show. The series will also address the absence of the character Samantha, the usual fourth lady rounding out the Sex and the City clan. Actress Kim Cattrall refused to return, claiming she had outgrown the role.

Sex and the City stars Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler will also return, joined by Sarah Rimerez and Sarita Choudhury, who will play two new characters on the series. Actor Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s close gay friend Stanford, will also return despite the actor’s death in September. And Just Like That will feature one of his final performances.

The series debuts on HBO Max December 9. Have a look at the trailer, and prepare to dust off those Manolo Blahniks.