WATCH: Florida nurse goes on foul-mouthed anti-mask rant to “demonic” school board

A video of a school board meeting in Florida has gone viral for speech given by one anti-masker.

The mom made her views clear on Monday evening at the Lee County School Board meeting. Such meetings have seen some heated speeches in recent days, ahead of the new school year starting and many districts struggling to contain the Delta variant of Covid-19.

“My name is Melissa,” begins the woman. “I have two daughters in the school system. These are demonic entities and we need to stick together. Remember, we have authority in Christ Jesus.

“These are demonic entities in all of the school boards in all of the United States of America. And all of us Christians will be sticking together to take them all out,” she continues, reminding us a little of the mom from that Stephen King book, Carrie.

Woman said she is an RN with 2 kids, told the Lee County FL Sch Bd last night: “You are all demonic entities. All of us christians are sticking together to take you all out. These doctors that were sneering at us like we’re scumbags, they need to go back to f*cking med school.” pic.twitter.com/sXl7yQ6HO8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2021



“All the police officers that take us out for our First Amendment right will also be going down with them. Do you understand?

“I’m a nurse, infectious disease, 13 years. Masks don’t work. These doctors that were sneering at us like we’re scumbags, they need to go back to fucking medical school.”

At this point her mic is turned off and she is given a warning.

“Turn my mic on!” she demands, before continuing.

“You need to remember, natural immunity is best. You are all demonic entities. You are going to be taken down.”

Twitter had a lot to say on her appearance.

I hope to god whatever medical center she works for fires her immediately. Who can trust a nurse who doesn’t believe in science and thinks her patients might be demonic entities that must be taken out? — 🌊Cyndia BLUE “Unstable Genius” (@malinablue) August 31, 2021

One person made a good point about how some Christians cherry-pick at the Bible, embracing what they deem anti-gay and ignoring other parts.

Please ask all these “christians” why at Lev 13:45 God told Israelites to cover the lower part of their face and self isolate to stop the contagious virus of their time? The use Leviticus to justify hating gays but they conveniently ignore the mask mandate in the bible. — ʟɪᴛᴛʟᴇ ʟʟᴀᴍᴀ 👀 ɪꜱ ᴠᴀxxᴇᴅ (@xLittleLlama) August 31, 2021

And we’re supposed to find middle ground here? These people are completely off thier rockers and the internet has given them a place to congregate and find each other. — Douglas K. Williams III (@InstigatorRules) August 31, 2021

The Lee County School superintendent announced Monday that the district’s schools require teachers and students to wear masks, and there is no opt-out option.

Fort Myers NBC News affiliate announced that after the superintendent made the announcement, some physical fights had to be broken up outside the district’s headquarters, where protestors had gathered.

Parents are protesting the Lee County School Boards decision to mandate masks. The school boards meeting starts at 5. High security here tonight. pic.twitter.com/XW3e4F488g — Gail Levy (@gaillevyontv) August 30, 2021

Florida has the worst Covid rate in the US. Despite this, GOP Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting school district administrators from enforcing mask mandates.

That executive order was ruled by a judge last week to be unconstitutional.

However, yesterday, Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced, in line with DeSantis’ order, that administrators in Alachua and Broward counties would have their salaries withheld because they had implemented mask mandates.

Although the Covid rate in the state is now showing signs of declining, in mid-August Florida was reporting around 25,000 new Covid cases a day. It remains to be seen what will happen now that schools are reopening.