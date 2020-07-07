WATCH: Follow along as this drag queen connects the dots between quantum physics and queer identity

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone! It was such a pleasure talking to the brilliant and kind @krishgm for @channel4news for his wonderful 'Ways to Change the World Podcast'. – We had a fab conversation ranging from how quantum physics teaches us that binaries are fictions, the politics of drag and the fight for transgender rights, to exploring my relationship with Islam and queer identity, religion and mental health, and why I believe wholeheartedly in the transformational politics of storytelling. – As usual, the hate is piling in on me online, but I'm super proud of this interview and I would love for you to check out the video and show it some love if you enjoy it! The full interview is posted on my stories ?.