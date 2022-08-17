instant replay

WATCH: Football announcer’s unintentionally graphic, gay commentary has the Internet in stitches

In a sport where you’re allowed to bump and run a receiver, it’s not uncommon for football announcers to elicit some gay church giggles every now and then. Tight ends alone offer ample double entendre opportunities, and we thank them for their service.

But one broadcaster recently set a new bar in the “wait…what did he just say?!” department, and the five-second clip has now been viewed over five million times and counting.

The announcer was analyzing a play during a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals when he accidentally took things in a decidedly gay (and steamy) direction.

In his own words: “You have to like when there’s a guy coming right in your face and he just sits in there and delivers it really well.”

The clip was shared by sports account @JomboyMedia along with the caption, “You have to like WHAT?!”

A couple of commenters replied with some related content:

While several were quick to confirm the accuracy of the statement:

And one sports fan mentioned baseball player “Mookie Betts’ new home run celebration”:

If you understand the reference, congrats, you win.

For the rest of us there’s Google, which led us to this surprising victory ritual recorded earlier this month:

Talk about a grand slam.