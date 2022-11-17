WATCH: Four sexy singles hit the road to track down their dream man in this raucous football comedy

Okay, before you yell at us: There’s not a single lie in that headline!

We’re just very excited for 80 For Brady, an upcoming comedy that unites four screen legends—Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field—for a girl’s trip comedy to the Super Bowl. This is basically our Avengers.

Yes, in the grand tradition of Book Club, Poms, and Last Vegas, 80 For Brady pulls together an irresistible cast to tell the story of old friends who throw their cares away for one last hurrah—hijinks ensue. Is it camp? Depends who you ask. But we’ll be there opening weekend, oversized movie theater cup of wine in hand, ready to hoot and holler along with some of cinemas most unassailable icons.

What we know of the plot seems pretty straightforward: It’s 2017, and a group of spinster besties with nothing to lose decide to travel on down to Houston, TX for Super Bowl LI to catch a glimpse of their (at the time) beloved Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. The only problem? They don’t have tickets! Hence the aforementioned hijinks—whatever it takes to get them into the game. Oh, and it’s apparently inspired by a true story.

Fonda, of course, plays the glamorous one, joined by her longtime bestie Lily Tomlin as the apparent dreamer and schemer of the bunch. America’s mom, Sally Field, seems to be playing the buttoned-up one, but then again, she’s also the one who throws herself into a hot wing eating contest. And rounding out the gang is EGOT Rita Moreno, who may just be the thirstiest of the group—and that’s saying something!

The gals are joined by the titular Brady, playing himself, as well as his former teammate, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, who happens to be the subject of Fonda’s characters erotica novels. Excuse us, “fan fiction.” Harry Hamlin is also in the mix as a dashing suitor, plus Billy Porter as a choreographer who just may be the group’s ticket into the game. And Guy Fieri is there, too, because what would a movie be without a quick pitstop in Flavortown?

80 For Brady comes from director Kyle Marvin (The Climb), with a script from Booksmart duo Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Look, we could go on and on about the details, but with a cast like that, do we really need to say anything else?

The film is slated to hit theaters on February 3, 2023, just a week shy of the Rihanna concert Super Bowl LVII. Catch the first trailer for 80 For Brady below:

