WATCH: Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo wails to Josh Hawley about losing Twitter followers

While the country continues to work through its several pressing challenges, let’s all take a moment to consider the suffering of Maria Bartiromo and her decreased social media presence.
The Fox News host recently chatted with seditionist and fellow victim Senator Josh Hawley, and the two traded stories of how tough it is out there…for themselves.
For Bartiromo, that included a sudden loss of Twitter followers due to the company purging QAnon conspiracy theorists from its user base.
“I had, right around the election, one million followers on Twitter,” she said, appearing to be on the verge of tears.”Now I have under 900,000. Literally in a couple of weeks. I don’t know what’s going on there!”
Hawley, meanwhile, had similar claims that his voice is being silenced.
“This is about American democracy. The right of free speech and I can tell you I’m not going to be intimidated. I’m not going to be silenced and I’m not going to back down,” he grandstanded, not seeing the irony of making such a complaint while appearing on the nation’s most-watched cable news station.
“I’m being muzzled!” he screamed, tweeted, wrote in a column and in a book.
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) January 25, 2021
Watch:
This is surreal. Bartiromo appears to tear up over the fact that her number of twitter followers went down after twitter did the bot/qanon purge. https://t.co/FDFPQylxzb
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 27, 2021
Hawley appears on Fox News again to say he won’t be silenced pic.twitter.com/MPe2vs5lvM
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 27, 2021
4 Comments
HMFan
“Your TV commentators and politicians were so preoccupied with whether or not they could be heard, they didn’t stop to think if they should be heard.” —Dr. Ian Malcolm
hotdogla
Jennifer Lopez s ARod went on Marias show days after the insurrection, Im guessing it did not help her earn new followers, nice try.
Mister P
We should make the FCC relevant again and revoke licenses of news organizations and social media sites that put out false information.
No hiding behind “ we’re entertainment “ or other BS. Make them accountable for the good of everyone.
Kangol2
Aren’t these two whiners on a national TV program blathering about their “losses”? If they were really canceled or silenced they’d be nowhere near mass media. In fact, “canceled” and “silenced” are people like Eric Garner or George Floyd, who literally had cops snuff the life out of them as they begged for air, or the 420,000+ people killed by Covid-19 because our fascist clown ex-prez lied about the lethality of this disease even though he knew how bad it was and was captured on tape admitting so. Bartiromo is horrid but Hawley manages to be even worse!