WATCH: Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo wails to Josh Hawley about losing Twitter followers

While the country continues to work through its several pressing challenges, let’s all take a moment to consider the suffering of Maria Bartiromo and her decreased social media presence.

The Fox News host recently chatted with seditionist and fellow victim Senator Josh Hawley, and the two traded stories of how tough it is out there…for themselves.

For Bartiromo, that included a sudden loss of Twitter followers due to the company purging QAnon conspiracy theorists from its user base.

“I had, right around the election, one million followers on Twitter,” she said, appearing to be on the verge of tears.”Now I have under 900,000. Literally in a couple of weeks. I don’t know what’s going on there!”

Hawley, meanwhile, had similar claims that his voice is being silenced.

“This is about American democracy. The right of free speech and I can tell you I’m not going to be intimidated. I’m not going to be silenced and I’m not going to back down,” he grandstanded, not seeing the irony of making such a complaint while appearing on the nation’s most-watched cable news station.

“I’m being muzzled!” he screamed, tweeted, wrote in a column and in a book. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) January 25, 2021

Watch:

This is surreal. Bartiromo appears to tear up over the fact that her number of twitter followers went down after twitter did the bot/qanon purge. https://t.co/FDFPQylxzb — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 27, 2021