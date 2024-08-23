Image Credit: ‘X-Rated: NYC’ Season 3, OUTtv / Daddy TV

“This is the (mostly) true story of four adult film performers picked to work together and have their lives taped, to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting… X-rated.”

That’s right, the hit OUTtv original series X-Rated: NYC is coming back for Season 3—because everything‘s more fun with a third!

The explosive reality show plays it fast and loose with the word “reality” and that’s just how we like it: leaning into its over-the-top drama to take us behind the scenes of some of the adult film industry’s hottest gay stars.

After Season 2 got meta and showed the fallout from the guys airing out all their dirty laundry on TV in Season 1, most of the gang returns this year—Boomer Banks, Max Konnor, and Joey Mills—but they’ve got one big hole to fill (Freudian slip!) now that Dante Colle hopped franchises to X-Rated: LA!

Enter Angel Rivera, who definitely is going to shake up the dynamic, especially because he and Joey have some history. Can they overcome their “turbulent relationship” and become professional colleagues (the kind that go to town on each other on-camera) again?

But, honestly, some messy ex drama will be the least of anyone’s concerns when the X-Rated guys find themselves uniting against a common enemy: A cartoonishly villainous producer named Alistair who’s here to stir up some sh*t and crash the party.

“He’s the most horrible, toxic person,” Konnor cracks. “He’s a pimple on the industry’s *ss that needs to be popped.”

Of course, if you’ve ever seen X-Rated, you know it’s all in good fun, embracing the campy chaos to keep us entertained. Because, beneath all the laughs and lube, the series continues to be an unparalleled platform for frank discussions about the gay adult film industry, the good and the bad.

Previous seasons have featured memorable conversations around queer safe spaces, the reality of gay-for-pay actors, staying relevant in an ever-evolving digital industry, and more. And now, with Alistair as its “big bad,” Season 3 sets out to tackle the mistreatment of talent—especially LGBTQ+ talent—in the adult film industry.

Produced by Daddy TV for OUTtv, X-Rated: NYC comes hot on the heels of For The Love Of DILFs, their other smash-hit reality series, which is hosted by Stormy Daniels.

X-Rated: NYC Season 3 is set to premiere September 3 on OUTtv—with new episodes dropping every Tuesday—and Queerty is thrilled to offer a first look at all the drama with this exclusive trailer premiere: