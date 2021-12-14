WATCH: Gay couple’s dance to Adele reduces viewers to mush

The UK TV show Strictly Come Dancing unveiled its first gay contestant pairing this season, and the guys’ latest performance has fans reaching for the nearest tissue box.

LGBTQ viewers were excited when the BBC announced that out, Great British Baking Show winner John Whaite would be pairing up with out, professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

For their Couple’s Choice semi-final performance, the duo picked Adele’s “Hometown Glory.” The song is a tear-jerker on its own, and the judges described their dance as “stunningly beautiful.”

Here’s why they chose the track:

“To the people who perhaps feel a bit afraid in life,” said Whaite, “I want those people to know that it gets better.”

He went on to explain that he was outed to his parents at 14-years-old by a teacher. Luckily, his family was accepting.

“It just reminds me of how much we needed that when we were little and it was never there,” Whaite added.

“I grew up with a great deal of shame and I think if I’d seen two men dancing together on television it would have changed my life.”

He added: “I want to dedicate our couple’s choice dance to the people who perhaps feel a bit afraid in life and I want those people to know it gets better, believe me.”

Watch:

Here’s how folks reacted:

If anyone needs me I’ll be that blubbering wreck in the corner. John and Johannes… just wow. Can someone please make sure #Adele sees this? I feel like Adele should see this. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/ULSfQcg2PE — Tilly Pearce (@tillyjeanette) December 11, 2021

#Strictly rarely makes me emotional but when John and Johannes walk out there as out and proud gay men, with such passion, they are changing lives.. it breaks me I relate so much to when they say it would've changed their lives if they had people like them on TV as kids — Jack Duncan ? (@JackDunc1) December 11, 2021

Oh bloody hell now I'm crying at Strictly and I didn't even like the dance or their outfits or Adele. I need to bin myself off tonight I reckon. — SemtexSue ??????????????? (@semtexsue) December 11, 2021