WATCH: Gay icon Gloria Estefan returns to the screen in this classic Hollywood remake

Singer/gay icon/occasional actress Gloria Estefan will return to the screen this week in director Gary Alazraki’s new Latin adaptation of the classic rom-com Father of the Bride.
Ingrid (Estefan) and Billy (Andy Garcia) are a Cuban-American couple who are totally taken aback when their daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) shows up at their Miami home with her new fiancé Adan (Diego Boneta). As the couple plans for a lavish destination wedding in Mexico, credit cards are maxed out and family relationships are tested.
Father of the Bride lands on HBO Max on June 16.
Check out the trailer below.
3 Comments
bachy
Come on, shake your body, baby, do the conga!
I know you can’t control yourself any longer!
Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger!
Don’t you fight it ’til you tried it, do that conga beat!
THAT Steve
there a definition of gay icon I’m not aware of? Maybe Qeerty is using one they uploadedthemselves to Urban Dictionary. I think it’d be easier to just count the celebs they don’t consider gay icons.
Oranos
My “take,” too. EVERYONE is a “gay icon.” Unless you’re an older gay, and then the “gay icons” are far fewer in number. Calling someone an icon makes me cringe.