WATCH: Gay icon Gloria Estefan returns to the screen in this classic Hollywood remake

Singer/gay icon/occasional actress Gloria Estefan will return to the screen this week in director Gary Alazraki’s new Latin adaptation of the classic rom-com Father of the Bride.

Ingrid (Estefan) and Billy (Andy Garcia) are a Cuban-American couple who are totally taken aback when their daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) shows up at their Miami home with her new fiancé Adan (Diego Boneta). As the couple plans for a lavish destination wedding in Mexico, credit cards are maxed out and family relationships are tested.

Father of the Bride lands on HBO Max on June 16.

Check out the trailer below.