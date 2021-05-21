WATCH: Are gay men who date their lookalikes being narcissistic?

We’ve all seen those couples who bear more than a passing resemblance to one another. The twinsie relationship is very real within the gay community.

One explanation for this is we perhaps tend to style ourselves – or strive to become – the type of person we find most attractive. We all want to look appealing, but what constitutes “appealing” is subjective: Twink? Gym bunny? Bear? Fashionista? The boy next door?

Perhaps like simply attracts like? Or perhaps there’s a little bit of narcissism at work?

YouTube comic Michael Henry addresses the issue in his latest video, simply entitled ‘Twin F**ks’.

In it, Michael catches up with a friend who tells him about his new boyfriend, someone who is “nothing like” his usual, “generic WeHo [West Hollywood] type.”

When said boyfriend turns up, it turns out that not only could he be regarded as the “generic WeHo type”, but he looks very similar to Michael’s friend.

“Y’all are twin f**ks!” exclaims Michael to the couple.

The men try to explain their many differences (“I wear hats!”, ‘He’s exotic!”, “He’s fat!”), but Michael’s not having it.

The video has racked up over 100,000 views in a couple of days. Oh, and in case you didn’t realize, the boyfriends are played by the same actor (Michael Fariss), which is why you don’t see them in the same frame together!

