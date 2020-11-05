What to Watch: A gay mobster climaxes, stockbrokers get naked & high school closet cases in love

Whatever your entertainment needs, we got your back (and hopefully your mind) with Queerty’s weekly “Culture Club” column with some of the highlights of new releases, streaming shows, classics worth revisiting, and what to drink while you watch.

The Adorbs: Dating Amber

We fell in love with this high school rom-com set against the backdrop of the 1990s violence in Ireland. Dating Amber follows a pair of mismatched high school outcasts, Eddie and Amber (Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew)…who also happen to be raging closet cases. Since both have little in the way of dating prospects—not to mention the problem of said closets—they decide to try dating each other. The result charms their fellow students and their families. It also surprises the young pair when they become fast friends and confidantes, as they plot to graduate and run off to Dublin to join the growing queer community there. Dating Amber is a love story of a different kind—one about friendship, and learning love one’s self in the face of shame. It’s the high school romance so many of us wish we’d had.

Streams on On-Demand November 10.

The Conclusion: Suburra Season 3

The Netflix crime drama continues this week, picking up after the events of Season 2. For those that don’t recall, that finale saw gay Mafia don on the rise Spadino (Giacomo Ferrara) murdering his boyfriend to protect his power within his mob family, and to command control against the other families of Rome. This season finds bloodthirsty Spadino plotting revenge against the Sicilian terrorist Samurai, and joining forces with frenemies Auriliano (Alessandro Borghi) and Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro) to take control of the city. Soapy as its first two seasons—which is a compliment—Suburra continues its addictive-as-hell run with vigor and makes our hormones rage over Spadino, the mob boyfriend we kinda always wish we’d had…even if things probably would have ended very very badly.

Streams on Netflix.

The Full Frontal: Industry

HBO launches this sexy new series this week, a sort of contemporary Bonfire of the Vanities set in a London investment firm. In a refreshing twist, the series focuses on a woman named Harper in a very male-dominated workplace, played with thought and intensity by Myha’la Herrold. The show also features several gay storylines, including that of Gus (David Jonsson), one of the young investors, his married (to a woman) sometime boyfriend Theo (Will Tudor), and Gus’ roommate Kenny (Connor MacNeil). It’s that kind of show. Oh, and the series features lots of extended (pardon the phrase) full-frontal male nudity. No doubt that will incentivize viewing for a good number of you.

Streams on HBO Max November 9.

The Jam: Jayse Vegas feat. Aja “Blasphemy”

Queer crooner Jayse Vegas teams with Drag Race alum for Aja for this sensual, sexy hip-hop single. The new video for the song features Vegas dressed only in a straight jacket, his svelte body writing under its folds. Fortunately for anyone more stimulated by audio, the song also pays homage to the power of queerness, and the stupidity of judging people for how they present. As with all Vegas’ work, expect plenty of yearning for same-sex love, and plenty of glitter.

Streams on YouTube.

The Stylish: The Haunt “Twisted Dream”

Director Darren Stein (Jawbreaker, GBF) helms this new video for queer goth band The Haunt. We got serious Blue Velvet and PJ Harvey vibes watching the footage as it plays over the band’s haunting hybrid of alt-rock and electropop. Transgender Dragula winner Vander Van Odd is also on hand to add to the atmosphere, suitable for anyone craving a bit more Halloween candy, or who enjoys a sexy, scary track to channel his inner freak. We find it a fine track for chillaxing…with or without some beautiful company.

Streams on YouTube.

The Sip: Irish Eyes

Celebrating the release of Dating Amber this week–which happens to feature two leads with beautiful eyes–we offer up our libation of choice: the Irish Eyes. Green as a shamrock, this potent mix of scotch and mint will put you in the mood for love…or at the very least, a little company.

1 ounce Irish whiskey

1/4 ounce green crème de menthe

2 ounces cream

Mix ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake well. Strain and serve in a cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.