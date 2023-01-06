WATCH: Gay ‘Scream’ writer Kevin Williamson delivers a shocking home invasion horror

The horror gays are eating in 2023.

Killer AI doll M3GAN is about to slay the box office, M. Night Shyamalan’s next twist is a thriller centered on a pair of gay dads, and Ghostface is heading to The Big Apple in Scream VI. And that’s just in these next few months!

Speaking of Scream, Kevin Williamson—the gay screenwriter who created the beloved horror-whodunit franchise (as well as I Know What You Did Last Summer)—is about to drop his next fright fest, and it’s a nasty little home invasion shocker called Sick.

Co-written by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb and directed by John Hyams, the film’s premise is intriguingly simple: Early on in the pandemic, two young friends Parker (Blockers‘ Gideon Adlon) and Miri (Bethlehem Million of And Just like That…) decide to quarantine at an extravagant and isolated family lake house.

The thing is, they’re not as alone as they think. As soon as the girls start receiving anonymous texts from a stalker, you begin to pick up on the film’s very Scream-ian DNA.

Even at their scariest, Williamson’s movies tend to have a strong undercurrent of dark humor, and that looks no different here, with plenty of sly nods to the pandemic and a killer gag about masking.

But, by all accounts, Sick‘s main priority is delivering a breathless, hair-raising thrill ride as Parker and Miri fend for themselves against their mysterious and murderous intruder.

The film premiered last fall at the popular genre film festival, Fantastic Fest, and was met with positive buzz. The Playlist called the film “unreasonably good” and a “merciless exercise in suspense,” while Slant hailed its director, claiming he “catch[es] every incident of bone-crunching mayhem as if he were shooting a martial arts film.”

Also starring Teen Wolf‘s Dylan Sprayberry, Hacks‘ Jane Adams, and Ozark‘s Marc Menchaca, Sick is set to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning January 13.

Watch the film’s shocking trailer below: