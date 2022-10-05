WATCH: This gay teen basketball story takes a familiar genre to unexpected new places

The beauty of coming-of-age movies is that everyone’s journey is different, which means the possibilities are endless.

Upcoming indie Golden Delicious proves this by finding another fresh angle on the familiar genre, centering its story on an Asian-Canadian teen named Jake who explores his jock side just as he’s beginning to question his own sexuality.

A senior in high school, Jake (Cardi Wong) is feeling pressure from all sides: Pressure to figure out what he wants to do with his life, pressure from his father (Ryan Mah) who wants him to join the basketball team, and pressure from his girlfriend (Parmiss Sehat) to have sex for the first time. It’s a lot for one guy to handle!

Things get even more complicated when a new neighbor, Aleks (Chris Carson), movies in. Handsome, proudly gay, and obsessed with basketball, Aleks’ charms throw Jake for a loop. Attempting to get closer to Aleks—while simultaneously making his father happy—Jake decides to try out for the basketball team. But is that what he really wants? Is Aleks what he really wants?

Related: Hopelessly devoted: movies that relish the joy of first love

The first feature-length film from award-winning director Jason Karman, Golden Delicious uses Jake’s burgeoning queer romance as a springboard to explore themes like family, legacy, and authenticity. As our protagonist discovers what makes him happy, there are unintentional ripple effects to those around him, from his social-media obsessed girlfriend, to his parents, to the family business—a Chinese restaurant that gives the film its name.

The film premieres today at the Vancouver International Film Festival, but will soon make its U.S. debut at the closing night of the Seattle Queer Film Festival (SQFF).

The 27th Annual SQFF, which runs from October 13-23 is an eleven-day event that features 59 programs from all over the world, all unified under the theme of “Queer Magic.” In addition to in-person screenings, many titles from its lineup will also offer virtual streaming opportunities for anyone in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. You can find out more about the festival here.

As the festival’s special closing night presentation, Golden Delicious will premiere in person-on Saturday, October 22, and will be available virtually throughout SQFF’s run.

Further release details have yet to be announced, but you can watch the trailer for Golden Delicious below and find tickets to its SQFF screening here.