WATCH: Gay Twitter™ loses it over Ryan Gosling showing up to Ken Doll brawl in first teaser for ‘Barbie’

Christmas came early this year, and we got exactly what we wanted: Barbie!

Yes, after months and months of gagging over every leaked set image we could get our plastic, immovable hands on, Warner Bros. has gifted us with the first official teaser for Barbie, from Ladybird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

The trailer opens on an extended riff on 2001: A Space Odyssey, narrated by none other than Dame Helen Mirren. We see a number of young children playing with their baby dolls, and then *BAM* there’s Margot Robbie as the original doll. (And we mean that; she’s styled to look exactly like the first-ever Barbie, in a zebra-striped swimsuit.)

Obviously, the kids are immediately obsessed—we feel the same—and they smash their old dolls to pieces. It’s Barbie, baby! The world will never be the same.

From there, the trailer is light on plot, but heavy on brief scenes designed to make us only want more, more, MORE. We see Barbie stepping out onto her Dreamhouse veranda, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) clearly in the middle of a dance routine, and Issa Rae (Insecure) cheering on a bunch of other excited women (Barbies?) in pink jumpers.

And perhaps most exciting of all is shot of Ryan Gosling’s Ken, baring those signature abs in a headband and a fringed vest. He’s flanked by Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who‘s future Time Lord), and it appears they’re in the middle of some sort of Ken Doll Brawl?

Whatever’s going on, these three are definitely giving Ken-ergy.

The whole thing is over in just over a minute, but d*mn if it doesn’t get us excited for 2023. Watch the teaser for yourself below:

As for Gay Twitter™, well, they simply can’t contain themselves. Read on for some of our favorite reactions to the first Barbie teaser:

Oh BARBIE is gonna be gay as hell pic.twitter.com/txO7MnAKov — ? (@heyjaeee) December 16, 2022

Girls gays and theys rabid for the Barbie movie…………….this must be what Woodstock felt like. This is about to be the time of our lives pic.twitter.com/9lLE2NWeKM — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) December 16, 2022

“One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please”

“…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—”

“I SAID WHAT I SAID” https://t.co/AJknc2qhU9 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 16, 2022

me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser pic.twitter.com/j5JGt4rraS — Kenzie Vanunu ??? (@kenzvanunu) December 15, 2022

3 tickets for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie please pic.twitter.com/exPE1oPkIm — Andrews Steel (@asteel2) December 15, 2022

ryan gosling as ken is everything I’ve ever wanted pic.twitter.com/Cb3U9ubudg — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) December 16, 2022

I saw the Barbie teaser pic.twitter.com/J8VwsdaLF0 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) December 16, 2022

Everyone is focusing on Ryan Gosling here but Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa also DEVOURED https://t.co/ManoesrI2U — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) December 16, 2022

Barbie opens in theaters nationwide on July 21, 2o23.

