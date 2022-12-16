trailer park

WATCH: Gay Twitter™ loses it over Ryan Gosling showing up to Ken Doll brawl in first teaser for ‘Barbie’

By
Margot Robbie as Barbie in a pink dress, looking out over her colorful neighborhood.
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Christmas came early this year, and we got exactly what we wanted: Barbie!

Yes, after months and months of gagging over every leaked set image we could get our plastic, immovable hands on, Warner Bros. has gifted us with the first official teaser for Barbie, from Ladybird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

The trailer opens on an extended riff on 2001: A Space Odyssey, narrated by none other than Dame Helen Mirren. We see a number of young children playing with their baby dolls, and then *BAM* there’s Margot Robbie as the original doll. (And we mean that; she’s styled to look exactly like the first-ever Barbie, in a zebra-striped swimsuit.)

A side-by-side of Margot Robbie as Barbie, and an image of the original barbie doll in a black-and-white swimsuit.
Image Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures (left), Getty Images (right)

Obviously, the kids are immediately obsessed—we feel the same—and they smash their old dolls to pieces. It’s Barbie, baby! The world will never be the same.

From there, the trailer is light on plot, but heavy on brief scenes designed to make us only want more, more, MORE. We see Barbie stepping out onto her Dreamhouse veranda, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) clearly in the middle of a dance routine, and Issa Rae (Insecure) cheering on a bunch of other excited women (Barbies?) in pink jumpers.

And perhaps most exciting of all is shot of Ryan Gosling’s Ken, baring those signature abs in a headband and a fringed vest. He’s flanked by Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who‘s future Time Lord), and it appears they’re in the middle of some sort of Ken Doll Brawl?

Kingsley ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling, and Ncuti Gatwa, dressed in retro clothing, ready to fight.
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Whatever’s going on, these three are definitely giving Ken-ergy.

The whole thing is over in just over a minute, but d*mn if it doesn’t get us excited for 2023. Watch the teaser for yourself below:

As for Gay Twitter™, well, they simply can’t contain themselves. Read on for some of our favorite reactions to the first Barbie teaser:

Barbie opens in theaters nationwide on July 21, 2o23.

