WATCH: How are the Golden Girls holding up under quarantine?

Quarantine is rough, and Blanche, Dorothy and Rose are taking extreme measures by locking down in their separate Miami Beach bedrooms.

And during Spring Break no less!

Watch below as Sherry Vine, Alaska Thunderfvck, and Jackie Beat explore the ins and outs (and ins and outs) of modern day life under COVID-19: