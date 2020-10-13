WATCH: Groom surprises husband with ‘Stupid Love’ flash mob at wedding

With restrictions on gatherings, many couples have had to downscale their nuptials. This means 2020 has not given us as many wedding flashmobs as in times past.

However, when Salt Lake City actor and fitness instructor Brock Dalgleish married his partner, Riley Barrington, on Sunday, he wanted to make it particularly memorable.

After exchanging vows, the men turned to walk back down the makeshift aisle. Many of the guests wore masks and seating rows were spread out. The ceremony took place outdoors in the beautiful Millcreek Canyon, Utah. At the halfway stage, Brock stops and starts dancing.

It soon becomes apparent he’s broken into the routine for Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’. Within seconds, he’s been joined by other wedding guests in a tightly choreographed routine – to the delight of his new husband.

“This was my dream come true,” Brock wrote in his TikTok caption. “Wedding flash mob with all of my people. I want your stupid love @rileyjay44.”

You can watch the whole routine below.

On Instagram, partner Riley said, “I’m married guys…to the most amazing, brilliant, talented, beautiful, sexy, sweet-hearted man and I am giddy with happiness!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this wedding such a special moment for us! We love you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Barrington (@riley.j.flex) on Sep 30, 2020 at 9:18am PDT



Related: These gay flash mob wedding proposals make romantics of us all

New husband Brock replied, “I keep on sobbing on and off today babe. I could relive yesterday over and over and over again.”

Congratulations, guys. Here’s wishing you many, many years of stupid love together!

Brock and Riley met in June 2018 at a Pride pool party. Check out their engagement photoshoot below.

Related: Our favorite celebrity same-sex weddings and where they married