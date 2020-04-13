WATCH: Guys are thirsting vociferously for ‘Sabrina’ star Gavin Leatherwood

With a name like Gavin Leatherwood, this just feels right.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star is the latest celebrity to indulge in a dramatic reading of thirst tweets for Buzzfeed, and boy are people hot and bothered.
There was even one message (that has to be from a guy) that Leatherwood couldn’t even read out loud…
…but you can read it below:
His reading of the comments and good natured responses are absolutely great…
An absolute hottie. You already gots a porn star name Gavin. Just do it!
🙂
missvamp
i love that show- most of the boys are eye candy- especially satan himself!