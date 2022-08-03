Watch Harry Styles’ full, uncut ‘X Factor’ audition for first time

Harry Styles is arguably the biggest male pop star on the planet right at this moment.

Although he famously began life as a member of One Direction, those outside the UK may be unfamiliar with his history on The X Factor. Like the shorter-lived US version, the British talent show was helmed by Simon Cowell.

Styles’ original audition clip aired in 2010. The then 16-year-old auditioned as a solo singer and was later invited to join One Direction. The show’s producers put the boy band together, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Syco, the Simon Cowell company which owns The X Factor, has now released the uncut version of Styles’ audition.

Viewers at the time saw Styles singing an acapella version of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’. However, it turns out that track was his second choice of song after his first choice didn’t go down well with the judges.

As some commentators beneath the video point out, it might explain why one of the judges, Louis Walsh, said ‘No’ to advancing Harry at the time.

You can watch the fresh-faced, pre-fame Styles below.

Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House, arrived earlier this year. It hit the number one spot in the US, UK and several other countries. Its lead single, ‘As It Was’ similarly hit the top spot around the world.

Besides his successful music career, Styles, 28, is also making waves with his acting. His next major role will be playing a gay copper in the 1950s set drama, My Policeman. Check out a trailer below.

