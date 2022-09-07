WATCH: Harry Styles’ gay romance heats up in new trailer for ‘My Policeman’

While we’re all still wondering if Harry Styles hocked a loogie into his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine’s lap, a new trailer has dropped for his other fall movie, which features some spit-swapping of its own.

That’s an admittedly crude way to frame this new look at the period piece My Policeman, which emphasizes—to quote Styles—the film’s “tender and loving and sensitive” approach to a fraught, gay love triangle in 1950s England.

From seasoned theater director Michael Grandage, My Policeman adapts Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name to tell a “beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions.”

Styles stars as Tom, the titular officer of the law, whose relationship with schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) becomes complicated by their new friendship with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). Though homosexuality was illegal at the time, the two men enter into an illicit affair, which threatens all three of their livelihoods as they navigate the pursuit of love in all its forms.

Unlike the initial 40-second teaser, this full-length clip provides a better preview of the cast’s heartbreaking performances. It also includes our first glimpses of the film’s time jump, featuring Linus Roache, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett as elder versions of Tom, Marion, and Patrick, respectively.

And while the trailer remains pretty chaste, there are some fleeting shots of My Policeman‘s much-discussed lovemaking scenes, which Grandage has described as “sculptural,” as well as “choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on.” (Styles would later indelicately paraphrase his director in a Rolling Stone cover story that landed him in some hot water with queer fans.)

We’ll surely know more after My Policeman‘s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, which is fast approaching.

In the meantime, you can watch the film’s official trailer below:

My Policeman will open is U.S. theaters on October 21, and then will make its global streaming premiere just two short weeks later, November 4, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.