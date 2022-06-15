WATCH: Harry Styles gets intimate in first trailer for hotly anticipated gay romance “My Policeman”

At long last: We have footage from Harry Styles‘ upcoming gay romance movie, My Policeman!

But, before you get yourself too excited, know that the just-released trailer only features scant hints of the “gay romance” in question, and nary a glimpse of skin—unless you count that brief shot of Styles’ muscular back as he freestyle-strokes through the pool.

Still, there’s quite a bit to be excited about packed into this gorgeous 40-second teaser.

Directed by Michael Grandage and adapted from Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, My Policeman is described as a “sweeping romantic drama,” telling the story of a complicated, forbidden love triangle in 1950s Britain.

Styles stars as Tom, a closeted policeman married to school teacher Marion (The Crown‘s Emma Corrin), whose relationship is complicated by dashing museum curator Patrick (Peaky Blinders‘ David Dawson).

The narrative also flashes forward to the ’90s, with our central trio well into their adulthood—featuring Linus Roach as an older Tom, Gina McKee as Marion, and Rupert Everett as Patrick. With its dual timelines, My Policeman addresses themes of longing and regret, exploring the lasting effects that societal restrictions can have on our lives.

Again, the trailer might be light on sexiness, but it’s loaded with longing glances and a number of scenes set at the iconic Brighton Palace Pier, located in one of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQ communities.

Though advanced press has eagerly played up Styles first gay sex scene—the singer has teased a glimpse of “bum bum,” the director has previewed “sculptural” shots of lovemaking—it seems Amazon Studios is wisely keeping that element of the film close to the chest, eagerly stoking pangs of anticipation in the process.

Just how steamy will My Policemen be? We’ll have to wait until the October 21 release date to find out. Until then, you can watch its moving teaser below…