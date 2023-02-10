Watch Heidi N. Closet get Kevin McHale to reveal his favorite sexual position & other salacious secrets

Is your throat feeling sore? A slight twinge between me down there? Whatever ails you, resident (unaccredited) physician and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Heidi N. Closet is ready to help — or at least look sickening trying.

Got PrEP? is a brand new webseries from MISTR, the free PrEP delivery and STI testing service looking to make sexual health accessible. They’ve brought Dr. Closet onboard to chat with star patients and decide whether or not they’re ready to be on PrEP.

She may not be licensed to practice medicine, but she’s got a license to slay. And isn’t that more important?

The series is slated to get figures like Drag Race‘s Sasha Colby and Kornbread on the patient’s table, as well as model/adult entertainer Eddie Burke.

Kicking things off is Glee alum and recent Secret Celebrity Drag Race star Kevin McHale, who ended up dropping a few salacious drops of tea while under examination.

Among talk of prostate exams and naming STIs, Closet asks McHale, “How many people have you had sex with in the past three months?”

“I have a boyfriend,” he starts, “so five. Or six.”

“In those experiences, were you mostly top, bottom, or vers?” the doctor continues.

With a heavy sigh, McHale admits… “Top.” According to him, no one ever sees it coming. Honestly, after The Hilarious Ross Matthews’ own topping admission, nothing shocks us anymore.

The pair gets a little more explicit after that, but you’ll have to dial into MISTR’s video to learn more. For more information on their services, visit their website here!

Watch Dr. Closet diagnose Kevin McHale with “top” in Got PrEP?: