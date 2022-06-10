WATCH: Here’s what Harry Styles’ gay sex scenes will look like in ‘My Policeman’

As previously mentioned, Harry Styles filmed his first (of many?) gay sex scenes for the hotly anticipated film My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage. Styles’ fans are so hyped up over the project, a couple of mostly forgettable production stills sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Still, count us among those excited to see the movie when it arrives October 21, and not just for that sex scene. But since we’re on the topic…

In a Vanity Fair interview published Thursday, Grandage opened up about how he approached those intimate moments with Styles, who plays a closeted police officer in the 1950s.

Grandage described the film’s lovemaking “in the broadest sense of the word, something that was choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on.”

Is it getting hot in here or is it just choreographically interesting?!

Grandage added that the scenes looked to the “very sculptural” 1959 Alain Resnais film Hiroshima Mon Amour for visual inspiration.

So we’re imagining something like the first 90 seconds of the film, but make it gay, and ideally less evocative of nuclear tragedy:

“These two men, when they’re together, seem to be free,” Grandage said of the film’s protagonists, Tom (Styles) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). “And then when he has to have an act of lovemaking, or a sexual act, with his wife he seems to not have that freedom, just even in his body language.”

Styles previously revealed that his “bum bum” will receive some screen time, but that’s it.

“The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own,” he said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” he added.

My Policeman arrives in theaters Oct. 21, one month after Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling — also starring Styles — opens. A streaming release on Amazon Prime Video will follow on Nov. 4.