WATCH: One thing you should know if you see Joel Kim Booster on Grindr

Hot Joel Summer continues as the Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster “hosts” Grindr for a cheeky interview where he reveals his favorite position, Britney Spears track, and so much more.

While showing off his gorgeous new Los Angeles home (seriously, the view from that balcony is stunning), Booster runs through Grindr and Netflix’s very gay gauntlet of 69 questions that range from “Who’s got the range?’ to “Demon twink or angel twink?” It’s demon twink, obviously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim)

Naturally, the actor/writer/comic’s got jokes, but he also shares some pretty surprising personal details. For instance, did you know Booster’s nickname growing up was “Joji Poji?” We didn’t either!

Related: A queer Asian revolution is happening in Hollywood and, honestly, it’s about damn time

Elsewhere, the star reveals some pertinent info for anyone who might be on the apps: If you see him on Grindr, should you admit you know who he is, or pretend you don’t? “It’s like the cops—if you know who I am, you’re legally required to tell me.” Noted! (By the way, he also says his Grindr tribe is “Discreet”).

The whole thing is a blast, expertly riffing on Vogue’s popular “73 Questions” videos with its steadicam house tour and inquisitive, off-camera interviewee. That series is always at its best when it puts glamorous celebrities through the ringer with truly random inquiries, and “69 Questions” follows in kind. There’s just something about watching actresses in this not-quite-reality setting that has big queer appeal, so Grindr’s idea to turn the probing camera on gay stars feels like a natural fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim)

And this is just the pit latest stop on Booster’s all-out press tour this year, which ramped up with Fire Island‘s debut at the beginning of Pride Month and continued with the arrival of the Maya Rudolph-starring series Loot on AppleTV+. He specifically shouts out his new hour-long comedy special, Loot, which is streaming now on Netflix, teasing that his favorite joke is the one where he “compares MDMA to a sea witch.”

To find out Booster’s Real Housewives tagline, his celebrity crush, and more, you can watch “69 Questions” below: