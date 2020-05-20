WATCH: Horror of queer purges revealed in ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ trailer

The trailer for Oscar-nominated director David France‘s latest documentary, Welcome to Chechnya, has just been released.

As with France’s previous documentary, How to Survive a Plague, Welcome to Chechnya channels righteous rage at the horror of discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Welcome to Chechnya explores the anti-queer purges in Eastern Europe, namely in Russia and the Russian-controlled republic of Chechnya.

France’s new documentary features interviews with LGBTQ activists and survivors in Russia and Chechnya, and focuses on Rainbow Railroad, a grassroots organization that smuggles queer people to safety in other nations. The film also explores the indifference of the US government in aiding in this humanitarian crisis.

Welcome to Chechnya arrives on HBO June 30.