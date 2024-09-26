Image Credit: ‘Katlaa Curry,’ Tasveer Film Festival

One day, in a sleepy village in Western India, a young man named Ratan (Ranganath Gopalrathnam) is adrift in a river when he suddenly finds himself caught in a fishing net.

The fisherman, Raaymal (Priyaank Gangwani), brings his accidental catch to shore and frees him from the net, lending the exhausted Ratan a helping hand. Neither of them realize it yet, but this is the beginning of a relationship that will change both of their lives forever.

Quite the meet-cute!

From director Prajapati Rohit, Katlaa Curry is a sweeping romance about tradition and prejudice, the journey to self-discovery, and the small things in life that bring us closer.

In this case, that “small thing” is the titular dish, a local fish delicacy. As Raaymal helps Ratan get back on his feet, the latter expresses his gratitude by making the curry for his new friend, even though he’s a vegetarian himself.

As they spend more time together, Raaymal comes to realize Ratan is secretly struggling with his sexuality, which inspires him to look inward and question his own feelings and beliefs. The two find they have a electric chemistry, which neither can deny.

Image Credit: ‘Katlaa Curry,’ Tasveer Film Festival

Unfortunately, societal pressures and family obligations get in the way, and Raaymal reluctantly marries Kumati (Kinnary Panchal), putting distance between him and Ratan to protect both of their hearts, which only brings pain and hurt to all of their lives.

Days, weeks, and months pass, and it slowly becomes clear that Raaymal can’t deny his true feelings—his true self—for much longer, setting him down the path toward a reunion with Ratan.

Katlaa Curry is only the second gay love story to hail from Gujarat, the Western coastal state of India. The first was 2013’s Meghdhanushya, which was protested at a time when the government considered homosexuality a “social evil.” So, make no mistake, the very fact that Katlaa Curry exists is quite the miracle!

“The focus of my film is love. Love can happen to anyone,” director Prajapati Rohit told The Times Of India ahead of its world premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival earlier this year. Referencing the pushback to Meghdhanushya, the filmmaker added: “I hope that I won’t face any trouble. A lot of things have changed int he last decade.”

Now, Katlaa Curry is set to make its U.S. premiere at the 19th annual Tasveer Film Festival, a global celebration of South Asian cinema in Seattle, WA from October 15 – 20. In fact, the fest’s lineup includes an impressive roster of LGBTQ+ focused films, including closing night spotlight A Nice Indian Boy—a rom-com starring Karan Soni & Jonathan Groff—the intriguingly titled gay comedy short Non Slut, powerful trans story Gunyo Cholo, and Blue Boy, a fantastical coming-of-age short story directed by recent Queerty Pride 50 honoree Nik Dodani. Even if you’re not local, Tasveer offers a robust collection of virtually streaming titles, so it’s well worth checking out!

Katlaa Curry will play the festival on October 19 (more tickets and information can be found here), and you can watch its trailer here. Then, below that, check out a teaser for the 2024 Tasveer Film Festival:

