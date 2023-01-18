WATCH: India’s answer to ‘Elite’ promises just as much drama, mystery, and shirtless dudes

They say money can’t buy you Class—but a Netflix subscription should do the trick!

The streamer has become something of a destination for teen dramas and comedies from all over the world, having scored global hits with the likes of the U.K.’s Heartstopper, Spain’s Elite, and Sweden’s Young Royals (to name a few).

With that in mind, Class is sure to be Netflix’s next teen sensation, set at the fictional Hampton International, which is renowned as Delhi’s “best and most expensive school.” The institution’s status quo of the haves and have-mores is shaken up by the arrival of three new students who hail from working-class families and were enrolled on a special scholarship.

Now, if that set-up sounds familiar, there’s good reason: Class is a remake of Elite, taking the original series’ core premise, chic school uniforms, and messy teen drama to India with an all-new set of characters.

Much like its Spanish counterpart, there’s a murder hanging over the halls of Hampton International, and every student’s a suspect. Naturally, tensions run high, especially when the school’s social elite set sights on their new classmates, whose entire lives are about to be turned upside down.

And you simply couldn’t call it a remake of Elite if it didn’t show a little skin. Over six seasons (and counting), the original’s become a total guilty pleasure thanks to its overabundance of sex and nudity, which Class appears to embrace.

Related: Now is the perfect time to binge ‘Elite’ and all of its hottest–and shirtless!–lewks

However, it remains unclear if the show will go quite as hard in that department, especially given India’s media landscape is much more conservative. And, due to the country’s history of stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, one has to wonder if Class will make space for queer characters and storylines.

Still, class will soon be in session, and there’s plenty to be excited about in the first official trailer for the Netflix drama—check it out below:

Class premieres February 3, exclusively on Netflix.

Related: Manu Ríos is ‘Elite’s’ breakout star, but there’s so much more to this Spanish sex bomb