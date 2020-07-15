WATCH: Insufferable YouTuber throws massive house party at California mansion, mayor ‘outraged’

Fresh off of receiving a perfectly succinct smackdown from supermodel Gigi Hadid, internet creation Jake Paul is once again raising eyebrows.
And this time, the stakes are a bit higher than getting rejected by Zane Malik.
The YouTuber threw a massive party at his California home in violation of the state’s stay-at-home guidance, frustrating neighbors.
Related: YouTuber Jake Paul accused of transphobia after team kicks 2 trans women out of his house
The event also attracted the attention of Alicia Weintraub, the mayor of Calabasas.
“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big, huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub told Fox 11. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist; it’s acting like businesses aren’t closed.”
“No more gatherings will be tolerated like this,” she said, adding that she’s working with the Lost Hills sheriff on implementing a “zero tolerance” policy on house parties.
Watch:
Several frustrated neighbors contacted me this morning and shared their own videos of the party. Calabasas’ mayor tells me she’s working with the Lost Hills Sheriffs station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on, no more warnings. Full video 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/PHRdw8TngK
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020
5 Comments
jennifer.white530
He was caught on cam last month looting correct?
Chrisk
What really pisses me of is this shithead is worth 19 million and he was caught looting stores of hard working people.
What do the looters or the BLM for that matter have in common with this wealthy and very privileged 1%’er?
scotshot
With any luck he’ll squander his fortune and be back home in mommy’s basement as has happened to several of these people.
woodroad34
Well, if Hidden Hills/Calabasas is anything like the city I work in…you can’t have large parties without special event permitting. I hope he’s fined and sued by the city.
Onecaddy13
@jennifer, your totally of the subject here. We’ll take care of the looting later. Why aren’t you outraged by him breaking all the stay at home rules & social distancing. If all these ass wipes continue to break the law, we will never contain this pandemic & continue to live the lives we led when the year started. They should keep him in home confinement & monitored as well as a very hefty fine. And to all the F-Heads who attended, you have no respect for the welfare of others.