WATCH: Irish gymnast proves just how much sex he can have at the Tokyo Olympics

A 21-year-old Irish Olympic gymnast has dispelled a rumor that athletes’ beds at the Tokyo Olympics were designed to prevent them from getting too frisky with one another.

Thank you, Rhys McClenaghan, for going the extra mile.

The beds in athletes’ rooms are made out of cardboard–100% recyclable material– and are meant to just be temporary. Images of the odd-looking beds started to circulate on social media, leading Olympic athlete Paul Chelimo to joke, “Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard. This is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.”

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he added, capping the tweet off with a laughing-crying emoji.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do? pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo???? (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

But because this is the internet, plenty of people thought Chelimo was being serious and soon folks were posting indignant messages about how wrong it was for the Olympic Committee to go this route.

That’s when Rhys McClenaghan, the young gymnast from Ireland, stepped in to set the record straight.

“‘Anti-sex’ beds at the Olympics,” he wrote, sharing a shirtless video of himself testing just how much weight the cardboard sleepers can withstand.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

We wouldn’t mind an entire social media account of McClenaghan testing whether various surfaces are sex-friendly. Just an idea.

