WATCH: J.K. Rowling got pranked hard on Zoom and wow, what an uncomfortable 12 minutes

It’s safe to assume Vlodymyr Zelensky has more pressing matters to attend to than quizzing J.K. Rowling on Dumbledore’s love life, but the Harry Potter author believed she was speaking with the Ukrainian president during a recent Zoom interview.

She was not, of course.

Rowling joins the ranks of celebrities like Elton John, Prince Harry and Billie Eilish who have been duped by popular Russian duo Vovan and Lexus. The pair posted a video of Rowling’s side of the call, in which “Zelensky” asks about Harry Potter, the Russian war on Ukraine, and at one point, references her repeated anti-transgender remarks.

“Tell me a secret – I’m interested as your fan. Is Dumbledore gay? I won’t tell anyone. And who did he sleep with?” the pranksters ask at one point.

“I said in 2007 that I always saw Dumbledore as gay,” Rowling says. “That’s the truth and it was a big scandal at the time that I said it. But yeah, that’s how I still see it. He’s an old man when we see him in the books so his love life is no longer very important.”

“I will never tell this to anyone. Hopefully not with a transgender person,” the fake Zelensky responds.

Elsewhere in the 12-minute video, the pranksters ask if Rowling would alter the shape of Harry Potter’s lightning bolt scar to less resemble the “Z” symbol used by the Russian military.

“I will look into that, might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers,” the author says.

A spokesperson for Rowling called the stunt “distasteful” in a statement to THR, adding, “J.K. Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region. The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation.”

