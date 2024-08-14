JD Vance is not having a good week.

After being tapped as Donald Trump‘s running mate to broaden the GOP’s Midwest appeal, the Ohio senator pissed off cat ladies, defended Diet Mountain Dew, and became associated with couch-f*cking.

Still, his worst moment might just be these resurfaced photos of him dressed in women’s clothing, which are spreading like wildfire.

Oh honey, who taught you how to brush a wig?!?

a second photo has hit my inbox https://t.co/JRKIE9JHRD pic.twitter.com/4wIWF28mEU — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

The pictures are apparently from a 2012 Halloween party during his Yale Law School days, though his camp has yet to offer an official explanation.

Nevertheless, the irony of an unabashed, LGBTQ+-hating, “Don’t Say Gay”-supporting politician dressed in drag is not lost on Gay Twitter X™. (And you can even help us pick his drag name here.)

Perhaps we should’ve seen this scandal coming.

As Twitter X user @slothropsmap pointed out, his initials could very well stand for “Just Dance” Vance. LOL.

I can’t get it out of my head that JD Vance stands for Just Dance Vance, which is now a perfect name in light of this archival photo. https://t.co/VPAGd4KNjd pic.twitter.com/7bSTBDm28N — Nick ? (@slothropsmap) August 12, 2024

Now, thanks to the unsettling but hilarious powers of A.I., we can see how terrible a Just Dance Vance performance would be.

Let us introduce you to the craziest new TikTok trend: computer-generated videos (mostly originating from TikTok account @political_candy) of Vance’s drag persona dancing to tracks like “Milkshake,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” and “Hey Mickey.”

Spoiler alert: we wouldn’t waste our dollar bills on this show.

Watch.

That said, the most unhinged clip yet is Vance grooving to “Y.M.C.A.”

JD, on behalf of the Village People, you’re officially uninvited from hanging out “with all the boys.”

Watch.

Suffice to say, the Hillbilly Elegy author’s addition to the Republican ticket isn’t panning out well.

(Although disgraced politician George Santos, a.k.a. “Kitara Ravache,” was more than willing to defend Vance’s drag moment as “hilarious” cross-dressing.)

And while the campaign is likely scrambling to fix their vice-president problem, they’re basically out of luck.

According to legal analyst Joyce Vance, who addressed the matter on the Stay Tuned With Preet podcast, replacing JD would require another Republican Party convention or a meeting between three delegates from each state to vote for his removal.

“Trump is just about out of time to make a change,” she explained, adding that a swap is “far less likely” considering final ballot-printing deadlines are around the corner.

Hopefully, the Trump campaign isn’t taking the news too, too hard. Maybe Just Dance Vance can treat them to a performance and lighten up their spirits?