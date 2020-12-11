WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie’s ‘Sex and the City in 2020’ — the Xmas special!

The holidays can be rough, and this year even more-so.

What is Carrie Bradshaw doing for the holidays in 2020?

Related: WATCH: What if ‘Sex and the City’ took place in 2020?

Comedian Jimmy Fowlie has the answer: “Why, TRAVELING OF COURSE!”

Watch below and learn what not to do this joyous season: