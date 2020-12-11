WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie’s ‘Sex and the City in 2020’ — the Xmas special!

The holidays can be rough, and this year even more-so.
What is Carrie Bradshaw doing for the holidays in 2020?
Comedian Jimmy Fowlie has the answer: “Why, TRAVELING OF COURSE!”
Watch below and learn what not to do this joyous season:
3 Comments
WashDrySpin
still prettier that SJP
@dusyk
Nice tits Carrie lol
Kangol2
That was kind of funny, and the slapstick part where she crashes into the hedge was hilarious. I wish Fowlie had played with mask-wearing more and included a bit more physical comedy. There’s so much to work with when parodying SATC and Carrie Bradshaw.