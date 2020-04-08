WATCH: Joe Exotic’s entire throuple wedding video has found its way online

If your uncomfortable fascination with Tiger King hasn’t yet worked its way out of your system, the full, 23-minute video from Joe Exotic‘s 2014 throuple wedding to Travis Maldonado and John Finlay has found its way onto the internet.

And by that we mean it was released by Joe himself, clearly trying to milk this moment for everything it’s worth while he sits in a prison cell over 17 federal charges of animal abuse (eight violations of the Lacey Act and nine of the Endangered Species Act) and two counts of murder for hire.

Call it tiger milk.

You may kiss the groom(s) below: