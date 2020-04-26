WATCH: Join Gretchen Wylder of ‘These Thems’ live on Queerty for Lesbian Day of Visibility

We’ve got a very special Sunday lined up.

Over on Queerty’s Instagram, Gretchen Wylder (creator of These Thems) has assembled a group of lesbian, queer, and nonbinary identified artists for a live roundtable discussion on Lesbian Day of Visibility.

“I’m beyond excited for a thoughtful discussion with some of my favorite lesbian and queer-identified heroes and peers on Lesbian Day of Visibility,” Wylder tells Queerty. “I created These Thems (available now on YouTube) in order to deliver more accurate and uplifting representation for the queer community and I’m thrilled to be engaging in conversation with other artists who make this a priority as well.”

“We’ll be talking about what visibility means to us, what the representation of lesbian and queer identities may look like in the future of media, and probably at least some minor chit chat about astrology and cats.”

Guests include best-selling author, playwright, and performance artist Kate Bornstein, Vida creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho (Season 3 of Vida is out as of today), multi-faceted artist Bunny Michael, and more!