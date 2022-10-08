WATCH: Jonathan Bennett gets screened for breast cancer

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Jonathan Bennett chose to do his part by highlighting something many people remain unaware of: men can get breast cancer, too.

Yes, around 1 in every 200 cases of breast cancer is in a man.

And Bennett highlighted the point by having a mammogram done.

Related: Jonathan Bennett speaks out on this unhealthy thing so many gay men do

He attended the Shin Imaging Center in Los Angeles and shared a video on his social media on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old wore pink. Not only is pink the color of the ribbons to highlight breast cancer but—as the famous lines from Mean Girls states—on Wednesdays we wear pink.

“October is #breastcancerawarenessmonth and I’m showing you what getting a mammogram looks like for me,” Bennett wrote. “After my husband had a scare a few years ago and with cancer running in both of our families, screenings are important to us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Bennett also said he was teaming up with Wicked Good Cupcakes (@wkgoodcupcakes) to raise money for the breast-cancer-related Ellie Fund (@elliefund). Proceeds from the brand’s limited-edition Vanilla Sprinkle cupcake jar for this month will go toward Ellie Fund.

Breast cancer in men

Symptoms of breast cancer in men include hard lumps in the breast, a nipple that turns inward, or a discharge from your nipple. Sores or rashes around the nipple can also be an indicator of cancer. If you notice any such changes, consult a medical practitioner immediately.

Besides his appearance in Mean Girls back in 2004, Bennett has carved out a successful career in movies and TV. He featured in Smallville and Veronica Mars, and hosted the reality shows Cake Wars and Halloween Wars. He has featured in several Hallmark movies, including playing a gay character in The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2.

It was recently announced that he and fellow out actor George Krissa would star in The Holiday Sitter. the film will be first Hallmark movie centered on a gay couple. It premieres December 11.

Related: Hallmark Channel to premiere first holiday rom com centered on a gay couple