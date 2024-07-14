Jonathan Bennett (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jonathan Bennett is having a busy year. Fresh from his first-ever role on Broadway (in Spamalot), Bennett has revealed some new projects with the Hallmark Channel.

First up, Bennett will star alongside Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt in three rom-coms entitled The Groomsmen trilogy.

Hallmark announced the trilogy yesterday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. According to the channel, the movies will explore, “the lives and romantic relationships of three best friends of different backgrounds, cultures and sexual orientations — Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted pediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), an ex-jock with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), the stylish and charming social media agent — as they each find love and wedding bliss in picturesque locations Greece, Italy and Bulgaria.”

Bennett has acted as executive producer for the project. Going by the first teaser trailer, where his character, Danny, asks his friends, “What if he doesn’t have feelings for me?”, we’re guessing he’s playing a gay role. We’re also thinking that each movie might focus on one man’s own love story but will feature all three men.

Finding Mr. Christmas

Besides starring in The Groomsmen trilogy, Bennett will also host a new reality competition for the channel. He has created and executive produced Finding Mr. Christmas. It will feature a selection of actors competing to land the lead role in a Hallmark holiday movie.

Bennett will act as host while Melissa Peterman will be head judge.

The Groomsmen will premiere in the fall. It’s unclear yet when Finding Mr. Christmas will debut.

Hallmark also used the press tour to announce some changes to the channel. From September, Hallmark Movies Now will rebrand as Hallmark+, with subscribers accessing exclusive content and invites to special events and gifts.

Bennett, 43, who first came to attention in the movie Mean Girls in 2004, took to Instagram to share news of his new projects.

“I can’t believe I’m finally able to share what I created and have been working on for the past few years! Get ready for the best new reality competition you will ever see!!!! Only on Hallmark Plus!”

His husband, Jaymes Vaughan, was amongst the first to comment, saying, “SO SO PROUD OF YOU BABY. I can not wait for everybody to see these! You did it!!”

